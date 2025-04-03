Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold hits new high of Rs 91,423 on MCX | Check city-wise rates on April 3 Gold, Silver Prices Today: In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold was Rs 93,530 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 85,750 per 10 grams.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold prices in the domestic futures market gained around half a percent on Thursday, i.e. April 3, 2025, after US President Donald Trump announced more aggressive-than-anticipated reciprocal tariffs. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 91,230 per 10 grams, a gain of Rs 502 from the previous close of Rs 90,728. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 91,250, up by Rs 522 or 0.58 per cent. Between this, it touched a new high of Rs 91,423 and a low of Rs 91,060.

However, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, dropped in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 99,658 per kg on the MCX, a fall of Rs 95 from the previous close of Rs 99,753. While writing this report, it was trading at Rs 97,930 - a dip of Rs 1,804 or 1.81 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched the low Rs 97,903.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price hit a record high and was around $3,171.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,141.91 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 93,530 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 85,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 93,380 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 85,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 93,380 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 85,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 93,380 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 85,600 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,04,900.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,04,900 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,04,900.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,13,900 per kg.