Gold opens gap down on MCX, silver falls to Rs 2.36 lakh per kg amid strong US jobs data | City-wise rates

Precious metals futures opened gap down on Monday, September 07, 2026, mirroring the global reaction to Friday's strong US jobs data, which boosted expectations of a Fed rate hike and reduced the appeal of the non-yielding metal. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 488 or 0.31 per cent at Rs 1,52,279 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,52,767. It fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,51,850, dropping Rs 917 or 0.60 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,51,900 with a drop of Rs 867.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December 2026 were down by Rs 782 or 0.51 per cent to trade at Rs 1,53,372 per 10 grams in business turnover of 8,519 lots.

"MCX Gold opened with a mild gap down below Rs 1,52,300 and is trading near Rs 1,52,500, down 0.20 per cent, holding above its 50-EMA. Immediate resistance is at Rs 1,53,700-1,54,000, and a break above targets the next resistance at Rs 1,55,300-1,56,000. Immediate support is at Rs 1,50,700-1,50,000 (100-day EMA), with next support at Rs 1,48,000-1,47,300. RSI at 47.02, lower, shows momentum has clearly turned softer. Domestic gold is mirroring the global reaction to Friday's strong US jobs data," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 2,37,176 against the previous close of Rs 2,37,901, a fall of Rs 482 or 0.20 per cent. It later touched the intraday low of Rs 2,36,827, a fall of Rs 1,432 or 0.60 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,36,827 with a drop of Rs 831 or 0.35 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.90 per cent to approximately USD 4,401.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was USD 4,393.97 per ounce, down by USD 32 or 0.72 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,54,300 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,41,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,54,300 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,43,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,54,150 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,41,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,54,150 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,41,300 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,50,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,55,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)