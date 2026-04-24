Gold near Rs 1.50 lakh per 10 grams on MCX, silver falls by over Rs 2,000 | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures extended their decline as a stronger US dollar and rising oil prices weighed on sentiment. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 594 or 0.39 per cent at Rs 1,51,167 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,51,761. It dropped further to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,50,750, a drop of Rs 1,011 or 0.66 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,51,499 with a drop of Rs 305 or 0.20 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were down by Rs 209 or 0.14 per cent to trade at Rs 1,54,060 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,375 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,39,200 against the previous close of Rs 2,41,513, a drop of Rs 2,313 or 0.95 per cent. It later touched the low of Rs 2,38,291, a drop of 3,222 or 1.33 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.55 per cent to approximately USD 4,699.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1 pm was USD 4,685.65 per ounce, up by USD 20,52 or 0.44 per cent.

"MCX Gold opened with a gap down and is currently trading within the ₹1,50,500–₹1,51,500 range, maintaining a mildly negative bias. A sustained move above ₹1,52,000 could help revive momentum toward ₹1,53,000–₹1,54,000. On the downside, a break below ₹1,51,000–₹1,50,000 may lead to a corrective move toward ₹1,48,000. Overall, the bias remains cautious with a weak undertone, as macro factors offer limited support, and failure to break above key resistance levels may extend the downside trend," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,53,100 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,40,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,52,950 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,40,020 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,52,950 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,40,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,53,820 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,41,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,60,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,65,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)