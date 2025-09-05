Gold, Silver Rates Today (September 5): Gold, silver continue to rise on MCX amid Fed rate cut hopes Gold, Silver Rates Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 0.11 per cent, trading at approximately USD 3,610 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 am was USD 3,549.14 per ounce, down by 0.01 per cent.

Mumbai:

The gold and silver prices on the MCX gained on Friday, September 5, 2025, amid global uncertainties arising from U.S. trade tariffs. According to experts, hopes of a Fed rate cut are also underpinning prices of precious metals. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 259 at Rs 1,06,676 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,06,417. It gained further to touch the day's high of Rs 1,07,151. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,06,941 with a jump of Rs 524 or 0.49 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 420 at Rs 1,23,500 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,23,920. However, it later rebounded to touch the high of Rs 1,25,100. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,24,750 - a jump of Rs 830 or 0.67 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 0.11 per cent, trading at approximately USD 3,610 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 am was USD 3,549.14 per ounce, down by 0.01 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,07,770 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 98,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,07,620 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 98,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,07,620 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 98,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,07,620 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 98,650 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,26,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,26,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,26,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,36,000 per kg.