Gold, Silver Rates Today (September 16): Gold hits record high on MCX ahead of US Fed policy decision Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 0.21 per cent, trading at approximately USD 3,726.8 per troy ounce.

Mumbai:

Gold prices hit a new all-time high on the MCX on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, tracking strong global cues as investors positioned ahead of an expected US Federal Reserve rate cut this week. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 98 at Rs 1,10,277 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,10,179. It further touched the high of Rs 1,10,440 - also a fresh all-time high. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,10,350 with a jump of Rs 171 or 0.16 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 93 at Rs 1,29,336 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,29,429. However, it later rebounded to touch the high of Rs 1,29,878. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,29,800 - a jump of Rs 371 or 0.29 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 0.21 per cent, trading at approximately USD 3,726.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1:30 am was USD 3,686.91 per ounce, up by 0.19 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,10,208 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,02,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,11,930 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,02,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,11,930 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,02,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,12,150 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,02,800 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,34,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,34,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,34,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,44,000 per kg.