Gold, Silver Rates Today: Silver hits all-time high of Rs 1,11,552/kg on MCX amid Trump's latest tariffs

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Prices of precious metals gold and silver continued to gain on Friday, July 11, 2025, supported by safe-haven demand amid US President Donald Trump's latest tariffs on Canada and rising geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 561 at Rs 97,252 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 96,691. It surged further to touch the high of Rs 97,548. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 97,373 with a gain of Rs 682 or 0.71 per cent. In between, it fell to a low of Rs 97,151.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a jump of Rs 210 at Rs 1,09,333 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,09,123. It gained further to touch the all-time high of Rs 1,11,552. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,11,552 - a gain of Rs 2,219 or 2.02 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,11,325.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.57 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,344.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:50 pm was USD 3,334.76 per ounce, up by 0.53 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 99,150 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 90,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 99,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 90,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 99,000 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 99,000 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,750 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,11,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,11,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,11,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,20,100 per kg.