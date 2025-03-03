Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold, silver shine on MCX | Check city-wise rates on March 3 Gold, Silver Prices Today March 3: The gold April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 84,637 per 10 grams, up by Rs 292 from the previous close of Rs 84,219.

Gold, Silver Prices Today March 3: Gold and silver prices witnessed a decent gain on Monday i.e. March 1, 2025. The gain comes amid softening in the US dollar and growing concerns about US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The gold April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 84,637 per 10 grams, up by Rs 292 from the previous close of Rs 84,219. It gained further to touch a high of Rs 84,698. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 84,650, up by Rs 431 or 0.51 per cent. During this time, it touched a high of Rs 84,698.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, witnessed a gain in the opening trade. The contract opened higher at Rs 94,600 per kg on the MCX, a jump of Rs 272 against the previous close of Rs 94,328. It later touched the intra-day high of Rs 94,994. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 94,843 - a gain of 515 points or 0.55 per cent from the previous close.

Last year, the silver futures touched an all-time high of Rs 1,00,081 per kg.

Gold Price in international market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $2,873.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:10 am was around $2,866.48 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 86,770 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 79,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 86,620 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 79,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 86,620 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 79,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 86,620 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 7,940 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The silver price per kg in the national capital was Rs 97,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 97,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 97,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,05,000 per kg.