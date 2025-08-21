Gold, Silver Rates Today (August 21): Gold, silver fall on MCX on muted demand | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell by 0.22 per cent to trade at around USD 3,380.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 2:30 pm was USD 3,340.8 per ounce, up by 0.25 per cent.

Mumbai:

The gold price on MCX fell on Tuesday, August 21, 2025, amid muted spot demand. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a dip of Rs 145 at Rs 99,159 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 99,304. It fell further to hit a low of Rs 98,915. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 99,149 with a fall of Rs 155 or 0.16 per cent at the time of writing the report. In between, it touched a high of Rs 99,282.

Silver Price On MCX

The silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened in the red with a fall of Rs 149 at Rs 1,12,702 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,12,553. It fell further to touch a low of Rs 1,12,355. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,12,636 - a gain of Rs 83 or 0.07 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a high of Rs 1,12,815.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell by 0.22 per cent to trade at around USD 3,380.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 2:30 pm was USD 3,340.8 per ounce, up by 0.25 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,00,090 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 92,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,00,750 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 92,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,00,750 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 92,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,00,750 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,350 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,16,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,16,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,16,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,26,000 per kg.