Gold, Silver Rates Today (Sep 22): Gold hits record high on MCX with onset of festive season | City-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price increased by approximately 1.23 per cent, trading at around USD 3,734.30 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:20 am was USD 3,699.28 per ounce, up by 0.37 per cent.

Mumbai:

Gold prices surged on Monday, September 22, 2025, with the onset of the festive season. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 555 at Rs 1,10,402 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,09,847. It further gained to touch the new high of Rs 1,10,660 - a jump of Rs 813. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,10,622 with a gain of Rs 775 or 0.71 per cent. The December contract also surged by Rs 813 or 0.74 per cent to Rs 1,11,764 per 10 grams.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The white metal futures for December delivery rose by Rs 2,586 to Rs 1,30,658 per kg on the MCX, against the previous close of Rs 1,29,838. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,32,280 - a gain of Rs 2,442 or 1.88 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price increased by approximately 1.23 per cent, trading at around USD 3,734.30 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:20 am was USD 3,699.28 per ounce, up by 0.37 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,21,730 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,03,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,12,580 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,03,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,12,580 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,03,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,13,020 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,03,600 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,38,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,38,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,38,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,48,000 per kg.