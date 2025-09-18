Gold, Silver Rates Today (Sep 18): Gold, silver drop on MCX post US Fed rate cut | City-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 1.23 per cent, trading at approximately USD 3,671.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 am was USD 3,640.09 per ounce, down by 1.31 per cent.

After rallying for several days, gold prices declined on Thursday, September 18, 2025, amid profit booking by investors following a firm recovery in the dollar after the US Federal Reserve cut rates for the first time in 2025. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a dip of Rs 642 at Rs 1,09,180 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 109822. It further fell to the low of Rs 1,08,690 - a dip of Rs 1,132. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,08,790 with a fall of Rs 1,032 or 0.94 per cent.

The December contract also diminished by Rs 971 or 0.88 per cent to Rs 1,10,500 per 10 grams.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The white metal futures for December delivery slipped Rs 985 at Rs 1,25,999 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,26,984. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 1,25,430, a drop of Rs 1,554. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,25,897 - a dip of Rs 1,087 or 0.86 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 1.23 per cent, trading at approximately USD 3,671.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 am was USD 3,640.09 per ounce, down by 1.31 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,11,320 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,02,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,11,170 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,01,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,11,700 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,01,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,11,490 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,02,200 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,31,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,31,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,31,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,41,000 per kg.