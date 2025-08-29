Gold, Silver Rates Today (August 29): Gold gains, silver loses shine on MCX | Check city-wise rates In the international market, the COMEX gold price remained almost unchanged, trading at around USD 3,469.5 per troy ounce with a dip of 0.14 per cent. The spot gold price at 12:20 pm was USD 3,410.04 per ounce, down by 0.15 per cent.

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The gold price on MCX gained in the opening session on Friday, August 29, 2025, as investors await a key inflation report that could influence the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates next month. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 46 at Rs 1,02,146 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,02,100. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 1,02,308. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,02,254 with a jump of Rs 154 or 0.15 per cent. In between, it touched a low of Rs 1,02,069.

Silver Price On MCX

On the other hand, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 332 at Rs 1,18,312 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,18,644. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,18,480 - a fall of Rs 164 or 0.14 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched the high of Rs 1,18,661.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price remained almost unchanged, trading at around USD 3,469.5 per troy ounce with a dip of 0.14 per cent. The spot gold price at 12:20 pm was USD 3,410.04 per ounce, down by 0.15 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,03,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 94,850 per 10 grams.

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,03,310 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 94,700 per 10 grams.

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,03,310 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 94,700 per 10 grams.

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,03,310 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 94,700 per 10 grams.

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,19,000.

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,19,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,19,000.

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,29,000 per kg.