Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold hits new high of Rs 1,01,078 on MCX, surges 3% in a week

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Precious metal continues to shine in the domestic futures market on Monday, i.e. on June 16, 2025 and hit a new all-time high. Safe-haven buying keeps gold firm amid uncertainty stemming from the Israel-Iran conflict. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a slight gain of Rs 1094 at Rs 1,00,470 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 1,00,276. It gained further to breach the Rs 1.01 lakh mark and hit a new all-time high of Rs 1,01,078. However, it fell later and last seen it was trading at Rs 1,00,165 with a loss of Rs 111 or 0.11 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 1,00,060.

Silver Price On MCX

However, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, fell in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 1,06,475 per kg on the MCX, a minor dip of Rs 18 from the previous close of Rs 1,06,493. However, it rebounded to touch the high of Rs 1,06,676. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,06,400- a gain of Rs 93 or 0.09 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 1,06,300.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,449 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:25 am was around $3,428.69 per ounce.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,01,660 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 93,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,01,510 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 93,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,01,151 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 93,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,01,510 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,950 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,09,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,09,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,09,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,19,000 per kg.