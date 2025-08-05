Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold steady over Rs 1 lakh, silver gains on MCX | Check city-wise rates on August 5

Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold steady over Rs 1 lakh, silver gains on MCX | Check city-wise rates on August 5

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.06 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,424.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 3,369.67 per ounce, down by 0.10 per cent.

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate
Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate Image Source : File
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold steady over Rs 1 lakh, silver gains on MCX | Check city-wise rates on August 5

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Gold Silver Mcx
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\