Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold glitters on MCX, silver shines too | Check city-wise rates on May 5 Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a gain of Rs 612 at Rs 93,249 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 92,637.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of yellow metal gained in the domestic futures market on Monday, i.e. on May 05, 2025, after some correction last week, amid downside pressure in the US Dollar. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a gain of Rs 612 at Rs 93,249 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 92,637. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 93,340. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 93,100 with a gain of Rs 463 or 0.50 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 92,925.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, too surged in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 94,2246 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 182 from the previous close of Rs 94,064. It moved up further to touch the high of Rs 94,337. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 94,327 - a gain of Rs 263 or 0.28 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 93,935.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,267.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was around $3,258.76 per ounce.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 95,880 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 87,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 95,730 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 87,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 95,730 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 87,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 95,730 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 87,750 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 97,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 97,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 97,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,08,000 per kg.