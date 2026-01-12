Gold hits new record high of Rs 1,41,388, silver rallies Rs 13,000 - Will they gain further? | Check city-wise Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 1.94 per cent to approximately USD 4,588.4 per troy ounce.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade surged on Friday, January 12, 2026, as investors flocked towards safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 781 at Rs 1,39,600 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,38,819. It gained further to hit a high of Rs 1,41,388, a gain of Rs 2,569. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,41,217 with a gain of Rs 2,398 or 1.73 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 were up by Rs 2,273 or 1.59 per cent to trade at Rs 1,44,997 per 10 grams in business turnover of 4,566 lots.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a sustained move above Rs 1,42,000 in gold futures could open targets toward Rs 1,45,000 - Rs 1,48,000 in the near term.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The silver contract opened with a gain of Rs 10,109 at Rs 2,62,834 and jumped further to touch the high of Rs 2,72,636, representing a gain of 13,072 or 5.03 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,71,887 with a jump of Rs 12,323 or 4.75 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 1,94 per cent to approximately USD 4,588.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 4,582.86 per ounce, up by USD 72.79 or 1.61 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,42,300 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,30,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,42,150 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,30,030 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,42,150 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,30,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,43,130 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,31,200 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,70,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,70,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,70,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,87,000 per kg.

ALSO READ | Major infrastructure push: 10 Gurugram roads to connect with Dwarka Expressway

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)