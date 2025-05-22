Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold, silver gain on MCX amid US fiscal concerns | Check city-wise rates on May 22 Gold, Silver MCX Price: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,331.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was around $3,329.46 per ounce, up by around 0.47 per cent.

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of precious metals continues to rise in the domestic futures market for the second day today, on May 22, 2025, amid geopolitical tensions and US fiscal concerns. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a strong gain of Rs 615 at Rs 96,214 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 95,599. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 96,322 - a jump of Rs 723. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 96,100 with a surge of Rs 501 or 0.52 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, too surged in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 98,780 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 535 from the previous close of Rs 98,245. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 99,365 - a jump of Rs 585. Last seen, it was trading in green at Rs 98,808 with a gain of Rs 563 or 0.57 per cent at the time of writing the report.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,331.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was around $3,329.46 per ounce, up by around 0.47 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 98,060 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 89,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 97,910 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 89,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 97,910 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 89,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 97,910 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 89,750 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,01,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,12,000 per kg.