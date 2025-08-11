Gold, Silver Rates Today (August 11): Gold retreats on MCX, silver too slips | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate (August 11): In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 1.80 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,428.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 3,364.91 per ounce, down by 1.04 per cent.

After hitting a record high last week, the gold price on MCX declined significantly on Monday, August 11, 2025, as geopolitical tensions have eased slightly and amid profit booking. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 600 at Rs 1,01,198 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,01,798. It further dipped to hit the low of Rs 1,00,621. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,00,664 with a dip of Rs 1,134 or 1.11 per cent. In between, it touched the high of Rs 1,01,199.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 590 at Rs 1,14,291 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,14,881. It fell further to touch a low of Rs 1,13,950. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,13,950 - a dip of Rs 749 or 0.65 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a high of Rs 1,14,540.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 1.80 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,428.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 3,364.91 per ounce, down by 1.04 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,02,430 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 93,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,02,280 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 93,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,02,280 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 93,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,02,280 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 93,750 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,17,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,17,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,17,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,27,000 per kg.