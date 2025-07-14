Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold, silver firm as Trump widens trade war | Check city-wise rates on July 14 Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.20 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,370.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 3,357.74 per ounce, up by 0.01 per cent.

Mumbai:

Prices of precious metals gold and silver remained firm on Monday, July 14, 2025, supported by safe-haven demand as US President Donald Trump has widened the trade war by threatening to impose a 30 per cent tariff on imports from the European Union and Mexico. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 149 at Rs 97,967 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 97,818. It surged further to touch the high of Rs 98,157. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 98,090 with a gain of Rs 272 or 0.28 per cent. In between, it fell to a low of Rs 97,857.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a jump of Rs 541 at Rs 1,13,542 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,13,001. It gained further to touch the all-time high of Rs 1,14,875. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,14,750 - a gain of Rs 1,749 or 1.55 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,14,750.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.20 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,370.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 3,357.74 per ounce, up by 0.01 per cent.

"Gold prices continued their upward trend, approaching the USD 3,400 per ounce level globally, following renewed trade tensions sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of additional tariffs on the European Union and Mexico. While Trump has allowed room for negotiations until August 1, the potential for a rapid escalation has kept risk assets under pressure, prompting investors to seek safety in haven assets like gold. Looking ahead, inflation data due on Tuesday, along with a busy week of corporate earnings, will help shape gold’s near-term direction. However, the strength of the U.S. dollar, bolstered by these trade uncertainties, may limit further gains in the precious metal," said Aksha Kamboj, Vice President, India Bullion and Jewellers Association and Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,00,030 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 91,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 99,880 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 91,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 99,880 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 99,880 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,550 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,15,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,15,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,15,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,25,000 per kg.