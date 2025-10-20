In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 0.69 cent, trading at approximately USD 4242.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:10 pm was USD 4,238.58 per ounce, down by 0.25 per cent.
Gold, Silver Rates Today (October 20): MCX gold, silver regain on Diwali | Check city-wise rates
Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 0.69 cent, trading at approximately USD 4242.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:10 pm was USD 4,238.58 per ounce, down by 0.25 per cent.
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
PM Modi celebrates Diwali onboard INS Vikrant: 'Brought Pak to knees within days during Op Sindoor'
-
Bihar Elections: RJD announces candidates for 143 seats; Tejashwi Yadav to contest from Raghopur
-
Trump warns India again over Russian oil purchase: 'Will continue to pay massive tariffs'
-
Delhi AQI worsens, deteriorates to 'severe' category in some parts; GRAP-2 curbs kick in
Advertisement
Advertisement