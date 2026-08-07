Gold jumps above Rs 1.50 lakh per 10 grams on MCX, silver surges by around 7k per kg | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures traded higher on Friday, August 7, 2026, supported by a softer dollar and safe-haven demand amid renewed Strait of Hormuz tensions. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 536 or 0.36 per cent at Rs 1,49,355 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,48,858. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 1,50,487, a gain of Rs 1,629 or 0.09 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,50,217 with a gain of Rs 1,359 or 0.91 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 1,49,164.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December 2026 were up by Rs 1,687 or 1.13 per cent to trade at Rs 1,51,636 per 10 grams in business turnover of 7,856 lots.

"MCX Gold is trading above Rs 149,500, up 0.40 per cent, consolidating near its recent seven-week high after a sharp breakout earlier this week. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,50,000-1,50,700, and a decisive move above this zone could open the door toward Rs 1,52,200-1,52,800. Immediate support is seen at Rs 1,48,600-1,48,000, followed by stronger support at Rs 1,46,600-1,46,000, where the 50-day EMA converge. Price continues to hold comfortably above all the major moving averages (20/50/100/200 EMA), highlighting a strong improvement in the medium-term trend, while RSI has strengthened to around 63, reflecting sustained buying momentum. Bias remains constructive above Rs 1,49,000, with a break above Rs 1,50,000 likely to extend the rally toward Rs 1,52,000+, whereas a decline below Rs 1,49,000 may invite short-term profit booking," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 2,27,993 against the previous close of Rs 2,25,836, a gain of Rs 2,157 or 0.95 per cent. It later touched the intraday low of Rs 2,32,786, a gain of Rs 6,950 or 3.07 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,32,180 with a gain of Rs 6,344 or 2.81 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 1.19 per cent to approximately USD 4,318.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:50 pm was USD 4,285.95 per ounce, up by USD 44.69 or 1.05 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,50,040 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,37,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,49,890 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,37,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,49,890 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,37,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,50,000 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,37,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,40,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,40,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,40,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,50,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)