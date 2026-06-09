Gold holds steady at Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams on MCX, silver remains volatile | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures opened lower on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, as investors remained cautious amid ongoing volatility. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 387 or 0.25 per cent at Rs 1,54,397 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,54,784. It fell a bit further to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,54,396, a fall of Rs 388 or 0.25 per cent. However, it witnessed some buying at these levels and gained to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,55,400, representing a surge of Rs 616 or 0.39 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,54,844 with a gain of Rs 60 or 0.04 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were up by Rs 231 or 0.15 per cent to trade at Rs 1,58,200 per 10 grams in business turnover of 231 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,44,252 against the previous close of Rs 2,46,389, a drop of Rs 2,137 or 0.86 per cent. It later declined to touch the low of Rs 2,43,932, a drop of Rs 2,457 or 0.99 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.15 per cent to approximately USD 4,369.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 4,342.16 per ounce, down by USD 3.60 or 0.06 per cent.

Key levels to watch

According to exports, immediate resistance for MCX gold is placed at Rs 1,56,000– Rs 1,57,000; a sustained move above this zone could help strengthen momentum and push prices toward the Rs 1,59,000–Rs 1,60,000 level.

"Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,55,000–Rs 1,55,700, and a sustained move above this zone is required to strengthen momentum and extend the recovery toward Rs 1,57,000. On the downside, a decisive break below Rs 1,54,000 could intensify selling pressure and drag prices toward the Rs 1,52,000–Rs 1,51,500 support region," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,53,310 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,40,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,53,160 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,40,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,53,160 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,40,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,54,910 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,42,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,60,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,70,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)