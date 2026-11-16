Gold hits more-than-one year low on MCX: What's behind the fall and key levels to watch

Precious metal futures opened with a gap down on Monday, November 16, 2026, hitting a more-than-one-year low, driven by a stronger US dollar, which has risen above the 103 level. The gold December 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened down Rs 852, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 1,35,853 per 10 grams, down from the previous close of Rs 1,36,705. It fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,34,385, dropping Rs 2,320 or 1.69 per cent. Last seen, it traded at Rs 1,34,651, down Rs 2,054 or 1.50 per cent.

On the MCX, yellow metal futures for February 2027 were down Rs 2,024, or 1.45 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,37,731 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 3,607 lots.

"Gold price has resumed today at 1,36,000, having gapped down by 0.50 per cent, hitting a more-than-one-year low as traders weighed hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials and awaited remarks from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh for further clues on the US interest-rate outlook," said Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst, Technical Research, Choice Broking.

What's behind the fall?

This decline is also driven by a stronger US dollar, which has reached above the 103 level. The 10-year US Treasury yield, hovering near 5.15 per cent, is supporting the dollar and adding to the pressure on bullion.

Key levels to watch

Immediate support is placed at Rs 1,34,000–1,35,000, followed by a stronger support zone at Rs 1,31,000–1,32,000. On the upside, resistance is seen at Rs 1,37,500–1,38,300, with the next hurdle at Rs 1,40,000–1,41,000.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 1,72,400 against the previous close of Rs 1,76,309, a fall of Rs 3,909 or 2.21 per cent. It later touched the intraday low of Rs 1,69,194, a drop of Rs 7,115 or 4.03 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,69,294, down Rs 7,015 or 3.98 per cent.

The domestic selloff mirrors the weakness in COMEX silver, where prices have slipped below USD 47.50 amid a stronger US dollar and a widening gold-silver ratio.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)