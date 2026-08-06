Gold gains Rs 1,200/10 grams on MCX on Hormuz reopening hopes, silver remains volatile | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures traded mixed on Thursday, August 6, 2026, on growing hopes over the Strait of Hormuz reopening and a decline in the US dollar. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 536 or 0.36 per cent at Rs 1,49,029 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,48,493. It further touched the intraday high of Rs 1,49,700, a gain of Rs 1,207 or 0.81 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,49,631, up Rs 1,138 (0.77 per cent). In between, it touched the low of Rs 1,48,900.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December 2026 were up by Rs 1,211 or 0.81 per cent to trade at Rs 1,50,992 per 10 grams in business turnover of 7,847 lots.

"MCX Gold opened with a gap up and is holding above Rs 149,000, up 0.62 per cent, after a strong breakout candle that carried price from the Rs 1,44,000 zone to a high of Rs 1,49,494, a seven-week peak. Immediate resistance is at Rs 150,000-150,700, and a break above targets next resistance at Rs 152,200-152,800. Immediate support is at Rs 148,600-148,000, with next support at Rs 146,600-146,000. Price has decisively broken above all key EMAs (20/50/100/200), confirming a strong shift in near-term momentum after weeks of consolidation. Bias stays positive above Rs 149,000, with a hold needed to extend gains toward Rs 150,000; a slip below Rs 149,000 would signal exhaustion after the sharp run-up," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 2,27,500, down from the previous close of Rs 2,27,584, a drop of Rs 84. It later touched the intraday low of Rs 2,25,950, a fall of Rs 1,634 or 0.71 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,27,350 with a drop of Rs 234 or 0.10 per cent. In between, it touched the high of Rs 2,28,397.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.46 per cent to approximately USD 4,293 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:40 am was USD 4,260.41 per ounce, up by USD 15.68 or 0.38 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,49,860 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,37,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,49,730 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,37,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,49,730 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,37,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,49,730 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,37,250 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,40,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,40,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,40,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)