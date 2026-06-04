Gold gains on MCX, silver at Rs 2.63 lakh per kg | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Rates of precious metals in futures rebounded on Thursday, June 4, 2026, as crude oil prices remained steady at around USD 94-96. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,175 or 0.76 per cent at Rs 1,55,507 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,54,332. It gained further to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,55,628, a jump of Rs 1,296 or 0.83 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,55,595 with a gain of Rs 1,263 or 0.82 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday low of Rs 1,55,507.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were up by Rs 47 per cent to trade at Rs 1,59,259 per 10 grams in business turnover of 8,262 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened higher. It started the trading session at Rs 2,63,146 against the previous close of Rs 2,62,958, a gain of Rs 188 or 0.41 per cent. However, it later declined to touch the low of Rs 2,61,596, a drop of Rs 1,362 or 0.55 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.51 per cent to approximately USD 4,489.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1 pm was USD 4,467.78 per ounce, down by USD 28.23 or 0.64 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,56,260 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,43,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,56,110 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,43,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,56,110 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,43,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,57,970 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,44,800 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,80,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,80,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,80,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,85,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)