Gold gains by Rs 1,600 per 10 gram, silver jumps over 2% as crude oil prices decline | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures continued to gain on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, amid a fall in oil prices after gaining the day before. Brent crude, the international standard, fell below USD 90 a barrel, down 0.7 per cent to USD 88.63. However, the price remains well above the roughly USD 72 per barrel level it was at before the war started in late February. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 998 or 0.70 per cent at Rs 1,42,386 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,41,388. It later jumped to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,43,094, a gain of Rs 1,706 or 1.2 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday low of Rs 1,42,157. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,42,909 with a gain of Rs 1,521 or 1.08 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were up by Rs 1,793 or 1.26 per cent to trade at Rs 1,44,193 per 10 grams in business turnover of 7,074 lots.

"MCX Gold opened with a gap up near the Rs 1,42,300 mark, reflecting improving sentiment and a positive undertone. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,42,700–Rs 1,43,000, and a sustained move above this zone could extend the recovery toward higher levels. On the downside, Rs 1,42,000 remains the immediate support, while a break below this zone could drag prices toward Rs 1,41,000–Rs 1,40,700. Overall, the near-term outlook remains positive, with prices needing to sustain above Rs 1,42,000 to reinforce the recovery and strengthen upward momentum," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 2,19,200 against the previous close of Rs 2,18,400, a gain of Rs 800 or 0.36 per cent. It later jumped to touch the intraday high of Rs 2,23,545, a gain of Rs 5,145 or 2.35 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,23,080 with a gain of Rs 4,680 or 2.14 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 1.71 per cent to approximately USD 4,084.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:45 am was USD 4,069.26 per ounce, down by USD 56.96 or 1.32 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,44,370 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,32,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,44,220 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,32,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,44,220 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,32,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,44,220 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,32,200 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,35,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

ALSO READ | SBI Funds Management shares debut at 7% premium over IPO price on NSE, gains post listing

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)