Gold gains by Rs 1.1k per gram, silver jumps 1% on MCX as crude oil cools | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures bounced back on Monday, July 27, 2026, as crude oil cooled after the ‌US and Iran paused strikes over the weekend after two weeks of attacks. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 469 or 0.32 per cent at Rs 1,43,575 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,43,106. It later fell to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,44,230, a jump of Rs 1,124 or 0.78 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,44,200 with a gain of Rs 1,094 or 0.76 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were up by Rs 983 or 0.68 per cent to trade at Rs 1,45,240 per 10 grams in business turnover of 7,929 lots.

"MCX Gold opened with a mild gap up and is trying to hold above the Rs 1,44,000 mark, reflecting a cautiously positive undertone. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,45,500– Rs 1,46,000, and a sustained move above this zone could strengthen the recovery. On the downside, immediate support is seen at Rs 1,43,500–Rs 1,43,000, followed by the Rs 1,42,000–Rs 1,41,500 support zone. Overall, the near-term outlook remains positive, with prices needing to sustain above current levels to improve momentum," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 2,23,500 against the previous close of Rs 2,22,138, a gain of Rs 1,362 or 0.61 per cent. It later fell to touch the intraday high of Rs 2,25,000, a gain of Rs 2,862 or 1.28 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,24,798 with a gain of Rs 2,660 or 1.20 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.71 per cent to approximately USD 4,099.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:25 pm was USD 4,096.72 per ounce, up by USD 3.81 or 0.09 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,46,040 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,33,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,45,860 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,33,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,45,890 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,33,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,45,860 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,33,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,40,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,40,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,40,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)