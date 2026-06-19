Gold falls to Rs 1.45 lakh per 10 grams, silver drops by over Rs 9,000 per kg on MCX | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures tumbled on Friday, June 19, 2026, amid a strong dollar and hawkish signal from the US Federal Reserve. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 2,134 or 1.42 per cent at Rs 1,47,175 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,49,309. It fell further to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,45,710, a drop of Rs 3,599 or 2.41 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,46,698 with a drop of Rs 2,611 or 1.75 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,47,737.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 2,609 or 1.71 per cent to trade at Rs 1,50,156 per 10 grams in business turnover of 434 lots.

"MCX Gold prices have declined by over 4 per cent in the past two sessions, indicating a moderately bearish short-term trend. The metal is approaching a crucial support zone of Rs 144,700 – Rs 142,700, while immediate resistance is placed around Rs 149,300 – Rs 152,000," said Kaveri More, Commodity Analyst, Choice Broking.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,32,371 against the previous close of Rs 2,37,572, a drop of Rs 5,201 or 2.18 per cent. It later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,28,162, a drop of Rs 9,410 or 3.96 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,30,876 with a fall of Rs 6,696 or 2.82 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 2.09 per cent to approximately USD 4,157.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:10 pm was USD 4,234.12 per ounce, down by USD 91.64 or 2.17 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,46,010 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,33,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,45,860 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,33,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,45,860 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,33,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,48,040 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,35,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,50,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,55,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)