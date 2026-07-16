Gold falls to Rs 1.41 lakh per 10 grams, silver drops by Rs 1,600 per kg | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures dropped on Wednesday, July 16, 2026, as investors remained cautious amid persistent global uncertainties. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 819 or 0.57 per cent at Rs 1,41,031 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,41,850. It fell further to an intraday low of Rs 1,41,000, down Rs 850 or 0.59 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,41,433. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,41,225, down Rs 625, or 0.44 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 680 or 0.47 per cent to trade at Rs 1,42,890 per 10 grams in business turnover of 5,664 lots.

"MCX Gold opened with a gap-down and found support near Rs 1,41,000–Rs 1,40,700. A break below this zone could drag prices toward the Rs 1,40,000 psychological level, with further weakness extending losses to Rs 1,39,300–Rs 1,38,700. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,42,300–Rs 1,42,700. A sustained move above this zone could fill the gap and push prices toward Rs 1,43,500–Rs 1,44,000. Overall, the near-term outlook remains cautious unless prices reclaim the immediate resistance zone," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 2,19,792, down from the previous close of Rs 2,20,620, a drop of Rs 828 or 0.37 per cent. It later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,18,949, down Rs 1,671, or 0.75 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,19,144, down Rs 1,476, or 0.67 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped 0.41 per cent to approximately USD 4,035 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:20 am was USD 4,029.38 per ounce, down by USD 18.29 or 0.45 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,43,440 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,31,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,43,290 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,31,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,43,290 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,31,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,43,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,31,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,35,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)