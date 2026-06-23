Gold falls over 1% on MCX, silver slips by Rs 7,000 as dollar index holds steady above 100 mark

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures opened gap-down on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, as the dollar index held steady above the 100 mark. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 1,342 or 0.90 per cent at Rs 1,46,776 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,48,118. It fell further to an intraday low of Rs 1,46,070, down Rs 2,048 or 1.38 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,46,325 with a drop of Rs 2,048 or 1.38 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,47,090.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 1,781 or 1.18 per cent to trade at Rs 1,49,790 per 10 grams in business turnover of 446 lots.

According to experts, the near-term bias remains cautiously weak, although prices are attempting to stabilise above key support levels.

"A sustained move above the immediate resistance zone is required to improve momentum, while reclaiming the ₹1,50,000 mark would strengthen the recovery structure further," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,27,676 against the previous close of Rs 2,34,310, a drop of Rs 6,634 or 2.83 per cent. It later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,26,640, a drop of Rs 7,670 or 3.27 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,26,774 with a fall of Rs 7,536 or 3.2 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 1.54 per cent to approximately USD 4,137.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:10 pm was USD 4,114.9 per ounce, down by USD 69.45 or 1.66 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,46,060 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,33,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,45,910 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,33,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,45,910 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,33,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,47,930 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,35,600 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,45,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,45,000 per kg to buy the precious metal today.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,45,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,50,000 per kg.

ALSO READ | 55-km-long elevated corridor along Ring Road to ease traffic in Delhi, check full details here