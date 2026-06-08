Gold falls below Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams on MCX after Iran, Israel engage in missile attacks

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Rates of precious metals in futures extended losses on Monday, June 8, 2026, amid renewed hostilities in the Middle East. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 1,417 or 0.91 per cent at Rs 1,54,177 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,55,594. It dipped further to an intraday low of Rs 1,52,712, down Rs 2,882 or 1.85 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,53,782 with a drop of Rs 1,812 or 1.16 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday high of Rs 1,54,512.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 2,170 per 10 grams to trade at Rs 1,56,800 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 1,99 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened higher. It started the trading session at Rs 2,51,001 against the previous close of Rs 2,48,537, a gain of Rs 2,464 or 0.99 per cent. However, it later declined to touch the low of Rs 2,39,064, a drop of Rs 9,473 or 3.81 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.89 per cent to approximately USD 4,326.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 4,302.04 per ounce, down by USD 27.91 or 0.64 per cent.

Key levels to watch

According to exports, immediate resistance for MCX gold is placed at Rs 1,56,000– Rs 1,57,000; a sustained move above this zone could help strengthen momentum and push prices toward the Rs 1,59,000–Rs 1,60,000 level.

"Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,55,000–Rs 1,55,700, and a sustained move above this zone is required to strengthen momentum and extend the recovery toward Rs 1,57,000. On the downside, a decisive break below Rs 1,54,000 could intensify selling pressure and drag prices toward the Rs 1,52,000–Rs 1,51,500 support region," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,51,840 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,39,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,51,690 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,39,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,51,690 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,39,905 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,53,490 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,40,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,60,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,70,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)