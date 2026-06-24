Gold falls below Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams on MCX, silver drops over 4,000, check key levels to watch

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures opened with a sharp gap down on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, amid a fall in spot demand and consistent strength in the US dollar. The dollar index has jumped to an over 1-year high, due to rising bets on US rate hikes. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 1,529 or 1.04 per cent at Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,46,529. It fell further to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,44,114, a drop of Rs 2,415 or 1.64 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,45,192 with a drop of Rs 1,337 or 0.91 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,45,480.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 1,368 or 0.91 per cent to trade at Rs 1,48,788 per 10 grams in business turnover of 504 lots.

According to experts, the gap down opening reflects a negative undertone in price action amid ongoing volatility.

"On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,45,500 – Rs 1,46,000, with the previous support zone now acting as resistance. A sustained move above this band could trigger a recovery toward Rs 1,46,600 – Rs 1,47,000 and further toward the Rs 1,48,000 level. On the downside, a break below the Rs 1,43,000 zone could intensify selling pressure and drag prices toward the Rs 1,40,000 – Rs 1,39,000 region," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,22,579 against the previous close of Rs 2,25,834, a drop of Rs 3,255 or 1.44 per cent. It later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,21,658, a drop of Rs 4,176 or 1.84 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,25,508 with a fall of Rs 326 or 0.14 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 1.04 per cent to approximately USD 4,106.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:40 pm was USD 4,087.06 per ounce, down by USD 44.36 or 1.07 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,44,480 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,32,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,44,330 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,32,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,44,330 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,32,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,45,640 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,33,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,45,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,45,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,45,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)