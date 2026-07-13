Gold falls 1% on MCX, silver crashes by Rs 5.3k per kg amid renewed US-Iran war tensions | City-wise rates

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Rates of precious metals in futures opened lower on Wednesday, July 13, 2026, as investors turned cautious amid renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, which strengthened the US dollar. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 845 or 0.50 per cent at Rs 1,42,633 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,43,478. It fell further to an intraday low of Rs 1,41,557, down Rs 1,921 or 1.33 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,42,669. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,42,124, down Rs 1,354, or 0.90 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 1,411 or 0.97 per cent to trade at Rs 1,44,683 per 10 grams in business turnover of 4,718 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures maturing on September 4, 2026, opened gap-down. It began the trading session at Rs 2,18,648 against the previous close of Rs 2,22,664, a drop of Rs 4,016 or 1.80 per cent. It later fell to the intraday low of Rs 2,17,277, a drop of 2.41 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,18,788 with a drop of Rs 3,876 or 1.74 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price slipped 1.30 per cent to approximately USD 4,060.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12 noon was USD 4,057.59 per ounce, down by USD 30.05 or 0.74 per cent.

"The latest escalation followed another US strike on Iranian targets and Tehran's announcement of a temporary Strait of Hormuz closure, although US officials disputed the claim. Rising crude oil prices fueled concerns that inflationary pressures could persist, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year. Investors are now focused on upcoming US inflation data and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's congressional testimony, both expected to provide fresh signals on the future direction of US monetary policy later in the day," said Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,43,060 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,31,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,42,910 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,31,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,42,910 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,31,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,44,000 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,32,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,35,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)