Gold drops Rs 2.5k per 10 grams, silver at Rs 2.44 lakh per kg on MCX | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures remained under pressure on Thursday, June 18, 2026, as rising US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar reduced the appeal of precious metals. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 1,573 or 1.02 per cent at Rs 1,52,306 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,53,879. It fell further to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,51,133, a drop of Rs 2,746 or 1.78 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,51,136 with a drop of Rs 2,743 or 0.35 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,52,831.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 2,865 or 1.82 per cent to trade at Rs 1,54,695 per 10 grams in business turnover of 434 lots.

"Sentiment weakened after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but signalled growing support for additional rate hikes, while maintaining its focus on bringing inflation back to target. Easing geopolitical tensions following the interim US-Iran agreement further reduced safe-haven demand," said Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,48,000 against the previous close of Rs 2,51,807, a drop of Rs 3,807 or 1.51 per cent. It later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,44,000, a drop of Rs 7,807 or 3.10 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,44,104 with a fall of Rs 7,703 or 3.06 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 1.65 per cent to approximately USD 4,308.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1:40 pm was USD 4,290.98 per ounce, down by USD 70.26 or 1.61 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,51,250 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,38,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,51,100 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,38,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,51,100 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,38,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,53,380 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,40,600 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,60,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,70,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)