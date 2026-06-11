Gold continues to drop on MCX, falls by Rs 1.5k per 10 grams, silver too slides | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures continued to slide amid fresh US strikes on Iran. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 1,499 or 1.01 per cent at Rs 1,46,518 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,48,017. It fell further to an intraday low of Rs 1,46,444, down Rs 1,573 or 1.06 per cent. However, it saw some buying at lower levels and rose to an intraday high of Rs 1,48,089. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,47,650 with a fall of Rs 367 or 0.25 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 429 or 0.28 per cent to trade at Rs 1,50,913 per 10 grams in business turnover of 311 lots.

Key levels to watch

According to experts, a decisive break below Rs 1,46,000 could intensify selling pressure and drag prices toward the Rs 1,45,000 – Rs 1,43,000 support region.

"Overall, the near-term bias remains cautious to negative, with prices trading below a key psychological level. A sustained recovery above Rs 1,50,000 is required to stabilise the structure, while geopolitical uncertainties and broader market volatility continue to influence price direction," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened with a gap down. It started the trading session at Rs 2,31,671 against the previous close of Rs 2,35,505, a drop of Rs 3,834or 1.62 per cent. It later declined to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,30,493, a drop of Rs 5,012 or 2.12 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped 0.57 per cent to approximately USD 4,1.09.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12 noon was USD 4,089.68 per ounce, down by USD 20.87 or 0.47 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,45,790 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,33,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,45,640 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,33,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,45,640 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,33,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,47,280 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,35,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,50,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,60,000 per kg.

ALSO READ | HDFC Bank home, car, personal loan EMIs may rise even as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged - Here's why

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)