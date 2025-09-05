GMDC Share Price: Rare earth PSU stock surges 12% even as market remains volatile GMDC Share Price: The stock started the session almost flat at Rs 455.55 but gained momentum amid a spurt in volume and surged over 12 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 510.85 on the BSE.

Mumbai:

Shares of rare earth PSU stock Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) surged around 12 per cent on Friday, September 5, 2025, to touch the new 52-week high, even as markets remain volatile after the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined amid profit booking by investors after two sessions of consecutive gains. The stock started the session almost flat at Rs 455.55 but gained momentum amid a spurt in volume and surged over 12 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 510.85 on the BSE. Last seen, it held firmly in green at Rs 509.60. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 16,205.07 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock of the state-owned company started the trading session flat at Rs 455.20. The intraday high and low of the stock are Rs 511 and Rs 451.90.

The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 226.59, hit on March 3, 2025. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

GMDC Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 985 per cent in five years and 210 per cent in three years. While it has gained 56 per cent so far this year, the scrip has surged 103 per cent in six months.

GMDC Quarterly Results

The company has reported a 20.8 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 226.22 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The firm had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 187.24 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

Earlier, the company entered into a long-term pact with JK Cement Ltd for the supply of limestone from its upcoming mine in Gujarat.

The agreement was signed for the supply of 250 million tonnes of limestone over a period of 40 years from its upcoming Lakhpat Punrajpur Mine in Lakhpat Taluka of Kutch district in Gujarat.

