24 July, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex tumbles 683 points, Nifty falls below 23,700 as crude oil tops $100

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, tumbled on Friday, July 24, 2026, amid weak global cues, persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and a sharp surge in global crude oil prices. While the 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 683.2 points or 0.89 per cent to start the session at 75,708.19, the Nifty fell 203.25 points to open at 23,666.35. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,391.39 and the Nifty 50 at 23,869.60. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 93.99 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index dropped 31.01 points or 0.36 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,549.34.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 2,021 stocks advancing against 649 stocks declining on the NSE. 84 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today as it opened with a fall of 175 points at 23,687.50, compared to the previous close of 23,862.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers and sold equities worth Rs 2,999.23 crore on July 22, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned buyers and bought equities worth Rs 2,947.14 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares tumbled on Friday amid a drop in US stocks after Brent oil shot to its highest price since May amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 2,086.60 points or 3.14 per cent at 64,336 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 295.81 points or 1.17 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a drop of 380.29 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the red with a drop of 46.59 points or 1.20 per cent.