Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 637 points, Nifty near 25,200, India VIX falls below 14 Sensex, Nifty Today on June 24, 2025:

Mumbai:

In early trade, 1,993 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 396 were trading in the red. Forty-five stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened 124 points higher at 25,102.