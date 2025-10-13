Market Opening Bell: Sensex dips 450 points, Nifty below 25,200, IT stocks under pressure Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 799 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,765 were trading in the red. 101 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Monday, October 13, 2025, as Asian stocks got off to a rocky start after US President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on China. While the 30-share BSE Sensex nosedived 451.66 points to start the session at 82,049.16, the Nifty dipped by 108.05points to open at 25,177.30. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,500.82 and the Nifty 50 at 25,285.35. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 170.75 points, or 0.37 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index fell 197.50 points, or 0.37 per cent, to trade at 53,181.07.