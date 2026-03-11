Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 32 points, Nifty below 24,250 amid positive global cues

Mumbai:

A day after a strong recovery, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 32.93 points to start the session at 78,238.91, the Nifty shed 29.75 points to open at 24,231.85. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 78,205.98 and the Nifty 50 at 24,261.60. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index gained 32.61 points, or 0.20 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was down by 35.71 points or 0.48 per cent, to trade at 7,411.38.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,100 stocks advancing against 410 stocks declining on the NSE. 65 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative opening with a fall of 51.5 points at 24,313.50, compared to the previous close of 24,365. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak for the eighth consecutive session and offloaded equities worth Rs 4,672.64 crore on March 10, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided strong support by purchasing equities of Rs 6,333.26 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks advanced on Wednesday as US stocks extended Monday's rebound, as easing oil prices and developments in the Iran conflict supported sentiment. While Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 1,440.61 points or 2.66 per cent to trade at 55,689, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 81.10 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 204.92 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 2.18 points or 0.05 per cent.