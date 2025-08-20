Market Opening Bell: Sensex flat, Nifty opens with minor dip amid weak global cues Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened 13 points higher at 25,024.50, compared to the previous close of 25,011.50.

A day after opening with a strong gap-up, the Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, began the day flat on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, amid weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 27.08 points to start the session at 81,671.47; the Nifty fell 14.85 points to open at 24,965.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,644.39 and the Nifty 50 at 24,980.65. On the other hand, the broader indices also traded flat in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 34.76 points in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 75.78 points or 0.14 per cent to trade at 53,097.21.

From the Sensex pack, Bharati Airtel, NTPC, Infosys, BEL and Maruti were among the major gainers, with Bharti Airtel leading the pack by adding 1.37 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Reliance, and Tata Bajaj Finance were among the laggards, with Kotak Bank shedding 0.64 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 2,049 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 938 were trading in the red. One hundred fifteen stocks remained unchanged.

"As long as the market trades above 24,850/81200, the uptrend wave is likely to continue higher, possibly extending towards 25,150-25,250/82000-82300 above 25050/81700. On the other hand, below 24,850/81200, the uptrend may weaken and fall to 24750-24650/80900/80600 levels, where it has the next leg of big support," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 634 crore on August 19. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 2,261 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets fell on Wednesday following a selloff on Wall Street. Nikkei 225 fell 791.29 points or 1.82 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 158.90 points or 0.63 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a dip of 62.12 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 2.07 points or 0.06 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Nifty sectoral indices traded in mixed today. While the Nifty Auto index gained 0.07 per cent, the Nifty FMCG index was down 0.21 per cent in the opening session. The Nifty IT index added 0.08 per cent.