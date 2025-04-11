Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 988 points, Nifty above 22,600, TCS shares drag after Q4 results Sensex, Nifty today: In the pre-opening, the Sensex was up 1,010.47 points or 1.37 percent at 74,857.62, and the Nifty was up 202.15 points or 0.90 percent at 22,601.30.

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Friday, April 11, 2025, after a market holiday and amid weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 988.34 points to open at 74,835.49, while Nifty was up 296.25 points, starting the trading session at 22,695.40. In the last trading session on Thursday, the Sensex closed at 73,847.15 and Nifty 50 at 22,399.15. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained around 2 per cent in the opening trade.

In the pre-opening, the Sensex was up 1,010.47 points or 1.37 percent at 74,857.62, and the Nifty was up 202.15 points or 0.90 percent at 22,601.30. The surge came after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day postponement of reciprocal tariffs for 75 countries, including India.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys were among the biggest gainers in the opening trade, with Sun Pharma gaining around 4.13 per cent. On the other hand, the only stock that was in the red while writing this news was TCS. The scrip was down 0.40 per cent in the early trade. TCS shares are in focus after quarterly results. Anand Rathi Wealth has also announced it quarterly results.

In early trade, 2,183 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 151 were trading in the red. 43 stocks remained unchanged.

However, Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, feels that the gap up opening in the Nifty this morning is unlikely to be sustained beyond a point given the elevated uncertainty in global markets.

"There is no room for a sustained rally in the market in the present uncertain context. But investors can take relief from the fact that Indian macros are good, and we are one of the least impacted countries in this trade war. Investors have to be cautious and should prioritise safety over returns. Safety now is in fairly valued largecaps," Vijayakumar said.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened in the green at 23,247, up from its previous close of 22,713.5.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in the red today as US stocks dove Thursday and surrendered a chunk of their historic gains from the day before amid President Donald Trump's trade war. The S&P 500 tumbled 3.5 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,014 points, or 2.5 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite rose 4.3 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1,380.85 points or 3.99 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell by 23.93 points or 0.98 per cent. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 148.09 points. China's Shanghai Composite also dipped 4.74 points.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty Pharma shining with a gain of 3.43 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Metal was up by 2.93 per cent. Also, Nifty Auto was up 1.80 per cent, and Nifty Realty was up by 1.65 per cent in the opening trade.