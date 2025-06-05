Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Day 2: Check subscription, GMP, key dates and other details Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Day 2: The price band fixed for the IPO is in the range of Rs 46-49 per equity share. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 66.63 lakh shares.

Mumbai:

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Day 2: The subscription for the Rs 33-crore IPO of Ganga Bath Fittings is underway. The three-day subscription process commenced on June 4, 2025 and will conclude on June 6, 2025. At the time of writing the report, the subscription status of the IPO was 69.60 per cent.

While the retail portion was subscribed 98 per cent, NII (non-institutional investors) portion was booked by 28 per cent. According to the data available, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was subscribed 2.22 times.

The IPO was subscribed 45 per cent on the first day of the bidding process.

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Price Band

The price band fixed for the IPO is in the range of Rs 46-49 per equity share. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 66.63 lakh shares.

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO GMP Today

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO GMP today is +3.5. If the current GMP continues, the Ganga Bath Fittings share is expected to be listed at Rs 52.5.

How Does The Company Plan To Use The Proceeds?

Proceeds from the IPO will be used for capital expenditures, debt repayment, funding working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Ganga Bath Fittings Share Listing

The shares of Ganga Bath Fittings will be listed on NSE Emerge.

Ganga Bath Fittings Share Listing Tentative Date

The shares of the company are expected to be listed on June 11, 2025.

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Status

The allotment process is expected to be finalised on June 9, 2025.

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO KFin Technologies

Jawa Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager, and KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

In FY24, the company logged a revenue of Rs 31.89 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2.48 crore. As of December last year, the firm posted a revenue of Rs 32.29 crore and PAT of Rs 4.53 crore.