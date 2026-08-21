Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP today suggests positive listing, check listing date

Today is the last day of the three-day subscription window for the initial share sale of Gaja Alternative Asset Management. The Rs 550-crore public issue received 2.43 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Thursday. At the time of writing the report, the subscription status stood at 2.89 times. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 7,31,04,324 shares against 2,53,28,946 shares on offer. The non-institutional investors bid for 5.28 times the shares reserved for them. The retail quota was subscribed 3.45 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 10 per cent subscription. Today is the last day to subscribe to the IPO, and the issue price band has been fixed at Rs 152-160 per equity share.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Gaja Alternative Asset Management's unlisted shares are commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 185. Considering the upper price band of Rs 160, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 178.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 11.56 per cent.

However, this is a considerable drop from the GMP of Rs 30 hit on Thursday.

Raised Rs 165 crore from anchor investors

Earlier, Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd raised Rs 165 crore from anchor investors. Nippon India Mutual Fund and Invesco Mutual Fund led the anchor book, investing Rs 30 crore each. HDFC Life and SBI Life were among the other institutional investors.

What does the company do?

Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd, which operates under the Gaja Capital brand, was founded in 2024. It is a private equity and alternative asset management firm focused on providing growth capital to entrepreneurs. The firm has invested across sectors including education, consumer and financial services.

What does the company do?

Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd, which operates under the Gaja Capital brand, was founded in 2024. It is a private equity and alternative asset management firm focused on providing growth capital to entrepreneurs.

Its investment portfolio includes companies such as TeamLease, Lighthouse Learning, RBL Bank, John Distilleries, Xpressbees, Educational Initiatives, LeadSquared and Signzy.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Listing Date

According to information available, the equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on August 26, 2026.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)