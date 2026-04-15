GAIL shares in focus as PSU to invest Rs 3,800 crore in 700 MW solar projects in UP, Maharashtra

Mumbai:

Shares of state-owned gas utility GAIL (India) will be in focus today, April 15, 2026, as the PSU has announced that it will invest Rs 3,800 crore in setting up 700 MW of solar power capacity across Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The investment in solar power is part of the company's push towards clean energy and net-zero goals. The stock had closed in the red in the last trading session. The counter ended the session at Rs 153.65 with a dip of Rs 0.40 or 0.26 per cent from the previous close of Rs 154.05 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,01,026.41 crore.

700 MW solar projects

The company, in an exchange filing, said that it will develop a 600-MW solar project with a 550-MWh battery energy storage system at the TUSCO Solar Park in Jhansi, primarily to meet the captive power needs of its petrochemical plant at Pata in Uttar Pradesh.

It will also set up a 100-MW solar project with a 22-MWh storage system in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, to cater to its PDH-PP plant in Raigad.

The projects are aimed at boosting renewable energy capacity and ensuring round-the-clock power supply through integrated storage solutions.

Installed renewable energy capacity to increase

According to the information available, GAIL's installed renewable energy capacity is expected to rise to over 1,000 MW from the current 147 MW once the commissioning is complete.

"GAIL's installed renewable energy capacity shall increase substantially to over 1,000 MW from the current 147 MW upon commissioning of these projects," said Deepak Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 122.23 per cent in 10 years and 65.91 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 23.61 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 10.54 per cent as against the fall of 9.79 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)