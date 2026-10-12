From Jio Platforms to Zetwerk, a dozen companies set to launch IPOs in October - Check full details

October will be an eventful month for stock market investors, as nearly a dozen companies, including Jio Platforms, Zetwerk, Fusion CX, and HD Fire Protect, are preparing to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs). These companies operate in sectors including technology, defence, healthcare, renewable energy, and manufacturing. Some companies will raise money by issuing new shares, while others will raise it by existing investors selling their stakes. As a result, investors will closely monitor these issues.

Jio Platforms IPO Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms, the digital and telecom arm of Reliance Industries, is scheduled to open between October 21 and 23. According to reports, this could be the country's largest IPO to date. Meanwhile, the approximately Rs 5,000 crore (approximately USD 1.5 billion) IPO of technology-based manufacturing platform Jetwork is scheduled to open between October 15 and 19. The issue will involve issuing new shares worth Rs 2,600 crore (approximately USD 1.5 billion).

Additionally, HD Fire Protection, a manufacturer of fire protection equipment, will hold its Rs 712 crore (Rs 712 billion) initial public offering (IPO) from October 12 to 15, with a price band of Rs 258 to Rs 271 per share.

Fusion CX's Rs 702 crore (Rs 702 billion) initial public offering (IPO) will open from October 14 to 16, with a price band of Rs 275 to Rs 289.

Opportunity to invest in many IPOs from October 15

Several other companies are also scheduled to open their IPOs between October 15 and 19. These include defence technology company Tombo Imaging, Bonfiglioli Group's Indian unit Bonfiglioli Transmissions, and medical device manufacturer Sahajanand Medical Technologies. In all three issues, existing shareholders will sell shares through an offer for sale (OFS).

Avaada Electro and Paras Healthcare are also in the queue

The list of upcoming IPOs also includes Avaada Electro's Rs 7,600 crore issue, Paras Healthcare's Rs 1,800 crore issue, and NDR InvIT Trust's Rs 750 crore proposed issue. Gujarat Victory Forgings and SFC Environmental Tech also plan to launch IPOs. The dates and final terms of these issues should be confirmed from the respective announcements.

Raised over Rs 1.1 lakh crore so far in 2026

Despite market volatility, 96 companies raised more than Rs 1.1 lakh crore through IPOs in the first nine months of 2026. September alone saw 35 IPOs. Experts say investors should prioritise companies with clear earnings prospects, strong corporate governance, and reasonable valuations.

ALSO READ: