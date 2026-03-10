From BEL to Mazdock, defence shares continue to tumble even as stock markets rebound - Here's why

Mumbai:

The Nifty India Defence Index fell nearly 0.75 per cent on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded after two days of massive decline amid improving global sentiment and a pullback in crude oil prices. Despite the positive start, defence stocks remained under pressure, and the Nifty India Defence index fell 0.75 per cent.

Why are defence stocks under pressure?

Most of the defence stocks are under pressure even as the Sensex and Nifty traded higher today. The reason behind today's fall could be Donald Trump's statement, which suggested that the US-Israel conflict with Iran could end soon.

The US President said that the war against Iran may be short-lived despite the country's selection of a new hard-line supreme leader to oversee the fight for the Islamic theocracy's survival.

This could have triggered profit booking in defence shares, with some gaining over 17 per cent in March amid the US-Iran war.

Paras share price

Among the biggest losers is Paras Defence and Space Technologies, which dropped nearly 5.34 per cent to Rs 680.15 against the previous close of Rs 718.55.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Zen Technologies Limited fell nearly two per cent. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Forge were among the losers.

Gainers of Nifty India Defence

There are some stocks of the Nifty India Defence Index with shares like BEML, Dynamatic Technologies Limited, Cochin Shipyard and Mtar Technologies Limited, which were among some of the stocks that traded in the green.

Meanwhile, HDFC Securities has highlighted that global defence expenditure has entered a structurally high-growth phase due to geopolitical conflicts and rapid military modernisation.

"Worldwide military spending reached USD 2.65 trillion in 2024, growing at about 8.6% CAGR in the past three years, significantly higher than historical averages. Countries are investing heavily in missile defence, drones, space systems, and electronic warfare technologies," the report said.

ALSO READ | New 6-lane Lucknow Link Expressway to connect Purvanchal to Delhi, check full details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)