From BEL to HAl, these defence stock remained in focus after DAC approves procurement worth Rs 67,000 crore

Defence stocks like Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics (BEL), BEML and others are in focus today as the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has cleared key military projects including procurement of long endurance drones, mountain radars and missile systems at a cost of around Rs 67,000 crore. These projects are aimed at boosting India's military capabilities.

For the Indian Navy, approval was accorded for the procurement of compact autonomous surface craft, BrahMos fire control system and launchers and upgradation of BARAK-1 point defence missile system. For the Indian Air Force, approval was given for the procurement of mountain radars and the upgradation of the Saksham/Spyder weapon system. For the Indian Army, the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was accorded for the procurement of thermal imager-based driver night-sight for BMP infantry combat vehicles.

BEL Share Price Today

Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defence, traded in the green today. The counter started the session at Rs 392.05 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 386.50. It hit the intraday high of Rs 393.45 and the intraday low of Rs 387.05. The counter ended the session at Rs 389.60 on the BSE.

BEML Share Price Today

The counter started today's trading session almost flat and opened at Rs 3,995.35 against the previous close of Rs 3,995.30. While it gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 4,023.20, the stock hit its intraday low of Rs 3,925.05. The counter ended the session at Rs 3,947.25, representing a fall of 1.20 per cent.

HAL Share Price Today

The aerospace and defence company started today's session in the green at Rs 4,610.05 and touched the intraday high of Rs 4,619.90. However, it fell later and touched a low of 4,508.85. The counter ended today's session at Rs 4538.75.



Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today

The stock opened at Rs 1,605.05 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1,586.30. During the day, it hit a high of Rs 1,618 and a low of Rs 1,557.90. The scrip ended the trading session at Rs 1,577.40 - with a dip of 0.56 per cent.