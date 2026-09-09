Pune-based Force Motors trades ex-date for Rs 50 dividend today, check share price and other details

Shares of Pune-based automotive firm Force Motors are in focus as they trade ex-dividend for a Rs 50 dividend per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each. Force Motors is paying this dividend to shareholders for fiscal year 2025-26, which it announced in April 2026 along with the financial results for the previous fiscal year.

Force Motors dividend history

Force Motors has declared a dividend of Rs 50, or 500 per cent per share, with a face value of Rs 10. Earlier, the company had declared a dividend of Rs 40 per share to shareholders in fiscal year 2024-25. The company had previously announced the record date for this Rs 50 dividend.

Force Motors Portfolio

Force Motors primarily manufactures and sells commercial vehicles. Force Motors' portfolio includes the Traveller, Urbania, Trax, Monobus, and Gurkha. The auto company also produces specialised vehicles for police, schools, banks, and jungle safaris.

Share price today

Force Motors shares opened in the red today amid a fall in benchmark indices as Brent crude is trading near USD 100 a barrel after the US-Iran conflict widened and Iran-backed Houthi attacks disrupted Saudi energy infrastructure. The stock opened at Rs 17,510.95 against the previous close of Rs 17,605.50 on the BSE, down Rs 94.55 or 0.53 per cent. Later, it touched the intraday high of Rs 17,618 and low of Rs 17,450.

The 52-week high of the company's shares on the BSE is Rs 26,485.95, touched on February 18, 2026, while its 52-week low is Rs 14,911.45, hit on October 10, 2025.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 17,456.95, down Rs 153.55 or 0.87 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 22,744.95 crore.

Force Motors in pact with road ministry

Earlier, the company signed an initial pact with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) to participate in the central government's commercial vehicle replacement scheme for Delhi-NCR.

As a participant, the company will support the implementation of the scheme through its authorised dealership network in Delhi-NCR and extend the prescribed Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) benefits to eligible customers in accordance with the scheme guidelines, Force Motors said.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)