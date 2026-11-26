The initial public offering (IPO) of Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) Ltd, a Mumbai-based luxury food services company, will open for subscription today, i.e. on November 26. The three-day subscription window will close on November 30, 2026. The issue comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 192 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 88,35,382 equity shares worth Rs 168.76 crore by existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size is estimated to be Rs 360. 76 crore.

Foodlink F&B Holdings IPO Price Band

The price band for the public issue is Rs 181-191 per share.

Foodlink F&B Holdings IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Foodlink F&B Holdings' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 18. With an upper price band of Rs 191, the company's shares are expected to list around Rs 209, reflecting a grey market premium of 9.42 per cent.

Foodlink F&B Holdings raises Rs 162 crore from anchor investors

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 162.34 crore from anchor investors. The company allotted 84,99,483 equity shares to 12 funds at Rs 191 apiece, the upper end of the IPO price band, according to circulars uploaded on the stock exchanges.

In the anchor round, Amicorp Capital (Mauritius) Ltd was allotted 18.33 lakh shares worth Rs 35 crore, followed by Founders Collective Fund with 10.47 lakh shares worth around Rs 20 crore and SG Finserve Ltd with 10.20 lakh shares valued at Rs 19.5 crore.

Other investors include ITI Mutual Fund, Cognizant Capital Dynamic Opportunities Fund, Svan Velocity Fund, Shine Star Build-Cap Pvt Ltd and Meru Investment Fund PCC Cell 1.

Domestic mutual funds, through two schemes of ITI Mutual Fund – ITI Small Cap Fund and ITI Flexi Cap Fund – were allotted a total of 14.34 lakh shares, accounting for 16.94 per cent of the total anchor allocation.

How does the company plan to utilise the proceeds?

As per the RHP, the company proposes to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to set up one new centralised kitchen and two new banquets. A portion of the proceeds will also be invested in its material subsidiary, Foodlink Global Restaurants & Catering Services LLC, to fund the setting up of four new casual dining restaurants.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)