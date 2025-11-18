FMCG stock under Rs 500 in focus as board to consider bonus shares soon - Check date and other details The company has stated that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) is scheduled on December 9 to consider and approve an increase in authorised share capital and a bonus share issue.

Mumbai:

Shares of leading rice exporter GRM Overseas are in focus as the board will meet soon to consider and approve bonus shares to its investors. The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 471.50 against the previous close of Rs 473.15 on the BSE. Later, it rose to touch the high of Rs 472.05 and dipped to touch the low of Rs 463.65. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 466.70 with a fall of 1.36 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,863.30 crore.

Company to consider bonus shares

The company has stated that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) is scheduled on December 9 to consider and approve an increase in authorised share capital and a bonus share issue. According to the information, the company is looking to increase its authorised share capital from Rs 20 crore to Rs 45 crore.

“The members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from the existing Rs. 20,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Crores Only) divided into 10,00,00,000 (Ten Crores Only) equity shares of Face Value Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each to Rs. 45,00,00,000 (Rupees Forty-Five Crores Only) divided into 22,50,00,000 (Twenty-Two Crores and Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of Face Value Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each, ranking pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company,” the company said in the filing.

Reports 61 pc jump in Q2 profit

Meanwhile, the company's net profit has jumped 61 per cent year on year to Rs 14.83 crore in the July-September quarter on higher sales.

Total revenue of the company rose by 16 per cent to Rs 372 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 compared to Rs 330 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, a company statement said.

"This growth was largely supported by a strong 72 per cent YoY growth in exports, contributing to an overall revenue growth of 16 per cent YoY.

The exports business has witnessed robust traction driven by GRM's strong presence in the key international markets for Basmati rice," GRM Overseas Managing Director Atul Garg said.

With PTI inputs

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)